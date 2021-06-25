Tony Khan reveals that he disliked popular AEW star's gimmick

Matt Hardy signed with AEW last year after his contract with the WWE expired. Hardy made his debut during one of AEW's first empty arena shows in the Broken Matt Hardy character. However, Hardy soon transitioned from being 'Broken' to the 'Big Money Matt' character.

Speaking to Brandon F. Walker on Barstool Rasslin', AEW President Tony Khan opened up about not being a fan of the 'Broken' Matt Hardy character:

"A great example I think would be, and he would be totally fine with me saying this, I was not as into Broken Matt Hardy as other people were,” admitted Khan. “And I’ve said this on Jericho’s podcast, that thing he did with time travel, that was the craziest Dynamite of all-time other than the Atlanta taping. . . Matt Hardy and Chris were trying to talk me into [it], specifically Chris liked the idea of Matt teleporting. Dude, I’m lucky these guys are even there. . . But the idea of teleportation, I was just like, ‘Alright. I’m just lucky you guys [are here].’ At that point it was a miracle the show was even coming off." added Khan H/T: WrestlingINC

Tony Khan comments on Matt Hardy's current gimmick in AEW

Matt Hardy has transitioned from the 'Broken' gimmick and is currently playing the Big Money Matt character in AEW. Hardy has aligned himself with the likes of Private Party, Butcher, Blade, and Bunny as part of The Hardy Family Office.

Speaking about the 'Big Money Matt' gimmick, Tony Khan said he felt that Hardy's current character was a much more compelling watch for fans:

"We are now with Big Money Matt and the stuff we’re doing now. I feel like sometimes, if you don’t like an idea you can move on and do something [else]. And I think Matt Hardy, and the stuff he’s done with Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade and the Bunny, and now with Christian Cage, is super compelling. He’s really become a really center figure in the show. Like I said, his match with Darby Allin was huge. . . Of Darby’s ten title defenses that was by far his biggest one." said Khan H/T: WrestlingINC

Matt Hardy is currently feuding with an old rival in Christian Cage in AEW.

