Tony Khan reveals real reason for former WWE champion relinquishing title on AEW TV

AEW CEO Tony Khan has revealed why a top star vacated his title on television. The star in question is Samoa Joe.

Following Joe's match against Keith Lee on the November 8 edition of Dynamite, the former vacated the Ring of Honor Television Championship. Joe explained that he wanted the AEW World Championship and thus abandoned the ROH title. The Destroyer held the title for almost 200 days before voluntarily relinquishing it.

While speaking with Bill Pritchard on the ROH Final Battle 2023 Media Call, Tony Khan talked about how great a champion Samoa Joe was. Khan said that the 44-year-old star gave the fans many great defenses of the championship. He also said that a star of such high caliber should focus more on AEW TV.

Tony Khan explained that it was difficult for Joe to defend the championship due to his other priorities. The former WWE Superstar currently aims to win the AEW World Championship from MJF at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30.

With MJF currently working through a torn labrum, he will face perhaps his most difficult challenge yet when he clashes with The Samoan Submission Machine at Worlds End.

Lance Archer urges Tony Khan to bring Alex Zayne to AEW

Lance Archer and Alex Zayne are a prominent tag team named Monster Sauce in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

While speaking in a post-match interview during the recently concluded NJPW World Tag League 2023 tournament, Archer talked about bringing Zayne to the Jacksonville-based promotion to dominate the tag team division.

"Monster Sauce will be back in Japan, one day sooner or later. But Tony [Khan], if you’re not afraid, you should bring us to AEW. You should let us run wild in the tag division. Ricky Starks, Big Bill, you’re the tag team champions right now. You think you have it on lock, but if we show up, like he said, he’s gonna sauce you, I’m gonna toss you. He’s gonna throw you, I’m going to kill you because when Monstersauce shows up, everybody dies," said Lance Archer.

Do you think vacating the ROH TV Championship was the right move by Samoa Joe? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.