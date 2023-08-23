Tony Khan reveals surprising details about The Elite's multi-year deal with AEW

Tony Khan recently shed light on The Elite's new contracts following the buzz surrounding their re-signing with the AEW.

Earlier this month, the news broke ahead of the 200th episode of Dynamite that after negotiations, The Elite consisting of The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page, have signed new deals to stay with AEW.

A few weeks ago, Mark Henry revealed that Kenny Omega's contract is for four years with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Speaking on the pre-All In media call with SEScoops, Tony Khan addressed the length of the new deals signed by The Elite,

While he did not confirm the length of the other agreements, he noted that he would have to "look at the paperwork."

"I have to go back and look at the paperwork. I think that the lengths are a little bit different, but the start dates are also a little bit different too. People had missed time due to injuries at different points in their contracts, so they were expiring at different points too, so it's not like everybody's deals were expiring on the same date, so I don't think they all end on exactly the same day," Khan said.

Furthermore, Khan confirmed that all four members are with the promotion for several years to come:

"Everybody signed a multi-year deal and is going to be here for several years and I've had really good talks with all of them. I have a lot of respect for them. I don't think the dates all line up exactly, but the idea is the same with all four deals, that we want them all here to be multiple years in AEW, and that's why we did multi-year deals at all." [H/T- SEScoops]

Tony Khan praised the former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Recently, AEW President Tony Khan expressed his admiration for Kenny Omega.

During the same interview, Khan said he has a lot of respect for Kenny Omega and has been bonding with him recently.

"I've always enjoyed spending time with Kenny, but really recently, I've gotten to bond with him a lot and enjoyed it. The Young Bucks and Hangman Page, I have so much respect for them, we'll be seeing them very soon as well. I'm literally going as soon as we get off this call, to film something with Kenny, since you asked about him, it made me think of it, and I am really excited that they're all going to stay," Khan said. [H/T- SEScoops]

At All In, Kenny Omega teams up with Hangman Page and Kota Ibushi to take on Bullet Club Gold and Konosuke Takeshita.

Are you excited to see The Elite in action at All In? Sound off in the comments section below.

