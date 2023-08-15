Length of Kenny Omega's new contract with AEW reportedly revealed

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW coach Mark Henry recently provided a major update regarding Kenny Omega's new contract with AEW.

According to recent reports, Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page all re-signed a deal with AEW which keeps Omega and The Bucks the Executive Vice Presidents of the company.

This will be a tough pill to swallow for Triple H and the rest of the WWE management as they were reportedly trying to bring in the former AEW World Champion. There were also rumors about a possible match between Roman Reigns and Kenny Omega at WrestleMania 41 if The Cleaner were to sign.

Speaking on the Torg & Elliott Show for QFM96, Mark Henry talked about the importance of Kenny Omega and also mentioned another top name, CM Punk.

“I believe in both of those guys being great competitors and I feel they have a lot left, multiple years."

Henry further gave an update on Omega's new deal:

“Kenny Omega just signed a new deal. He’s going to be around another four years." H/T:[Wrestletalk]

WWE chose Seth Rollins over AEW star Kenny Omega - reports

The former AEW World Champion may have re-signed with All Elite Wrestling, but reports have emerged that WWE was interested in signing The Cleaner. Another report suggested that the company would have still preferred Seth Rollins over Omega.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE planned to heavily feature The Cleaner but prioritized Seth Rollins as their long-term top star.

"One person with knowledge of WWE’s interest has noted to us that while [Kenny] Omega was top talent who would have been used as a top guy, in the mix with the likes of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar level guys, that because of long-term physical durability that they believed Rollins as the role of the best in-ring wrestler in the company had more time in that role than Omega would have."

