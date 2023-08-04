WWE prioritized another superstar over Kenny Omega - reports

Kenny Omega might have officially re-signed with AEW, but since then, reports have alleged that WWE had a vested interest in him. In another report on the matter, it now seems that WWE would have still prioritized Seth Rollins.

To AEW most fans, Omega is one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. Similarly, WWE fans hail Rollins, especially now that he's the Heavyweight Champion. If the two ended up clashing in the Stamford-based promotion, it could have become a classic feud as well.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE planned to heavily feature Kenny Omega but ultimately saw Seth Rollins as their long-term top star.

"One person with knowledge of WWE’s interest has noted to us that while [Kenny] Omega was top talent who would have been used as a top guy, in the mix with the likes of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar level guys, that because of long-term physical durability that they believed Rollins as the role of the best in-ring wrestler in the company had more time in that role than Omega would have."

Four other AEW stars, namely Kip Sabian and the Dark Order's Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds, also recently re-signed with the promotion. Kenny Omega and The Elite could likely also enter into a storyline with the Dark Order members now that they're all officially signed again.

Kenny Omega and The Elite still allegedly have issues with CM Punk

The Brawl Out Incident might have initially divided the fanbase between the two parties involved, but today it's considered a stain on AEW's legacy. Since Punk's return, many have hoped to see the two parties feud, but that might still be far off.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, issues between the four men continue to be prevalent backstage.

“Even with the signing, there do remain significant behind-the-scenes issues that haven’t been settled, between them and CM Punk, which keeps [Tony] Khan having to do a balancing act.”

A number of fans believe that CM Punk and Kenny Omega should clash at All In, but at this stage, if the men ever feud, it won't happen anytime soon. Until then, both parties seem to be happy on their respective AEW shows.

