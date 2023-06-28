WWE in 'very early talks' over signing top AEW star to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 - Reports

WWE is reportedly interested in bringing in AEW star Kenny Omega for a blockbuster match against Roman Reigns, and it could happen as early as 2025.

Kenny Omega's current deal with AEW is reportedly set to expire imminently. Despite many reports indicating that he will probably re-sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion, The Cleaner could snub Tony Khan's company in favor of joining WWE.

According to Xero News via Wrestle Buddy, Omega has been promised a potential match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 should he decide to leave AEW:

"There has been some talks about it. It's very, very early talks. [...] If Omega doesn't re-sign with AEW, then that's the mega-match that they want to do and it may be the way of enticing him to come in - if he's the one that finally gets to dethrone Roman." [From 07:40 - 08:01]

Fans have been clamoring to see The Best Bout Machine lock horns with some of WWE's finest, and it may be on the verge of happening in the near future.

Roman Reigns to remain champ until 2025?

Suppose these reports are to be believed, and WWE is trying to set up Kenny Omega to be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. In that case, that means The Tribal Chief could see his record-breaking run as the company's top titleholder last until 2025.

Reigns is currently set to team up with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos at Money in the Bank this weekend. This will mark the second consecutive premium live event The Head of the Table has competed on without putting his title on the line. In fact, he has not defended his championship on television since WrestleMania 39 in April.

This could be a worrying sign for fans who want to see Roman's reign of terror come to an end soon. What's in store for The Tribal Chief going forward remains to be seen.

