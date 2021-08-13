Tony Khan reveals the working plan of a four-man announce desk on AEW Rampage

AEW president and co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tony Khan, recently revealed that Rampage won't always air with four men on the commentary table.

The panel for Rampage will include the likes of Chris Jericho, Mark Henry, Excalibur, and Taz. Many people believe that it would be unnecessary to have four men call a one-hour show.

Speaking on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, the AEW president revealed that all four men would adjust according to the requirements on the show, be it as a host or backstage interviewer. Khan even praised Mark Henry, stating that the WWE Hall of Famer will be "all over the place during the show":

“Well it’s going to be a four man booth for part of the show, but it’s not exactly,” Khan said. “It’s not always going to be a four man booth. We are going to have four hosts to the show, but because of Busted Open, Mark is in a really unique position. I think he’s a great host, a great interviewer. So I’m going to have Mark roving. He’s going to stay on his toes, cause I think he’ll be out there with the guys and calling some of the action. But also we’ll call Mark into duty and he’ll do interviews, some sit downs. And we’ll get different perspectives from Mark, so he’ll be all over the place during the show. And we’ll get a lot of face time and hear from him a lot. There will be times where I think it will be a three man booth,” Khan said. (H/T- WrestlingInc)

Tony Khan also added that Chris Jericho won't always be at the commentary desk due to his wrestling commitments:

“There might be other times where Jericho would be wrestling and Mark would be in the booth. And I think there will be times it’ll be a three man booth and times it’ll be a four man booth." Khan added, "But we really have four hosts to the show, is how I’d say it.”

AEW Rampage will be the night for the champions

The company is all set to produce three matches for the inaugural edition of AEW Rampage this Friday. The show will also serve the purpose of a go-home episode for future pay-per-view events.

Kenny Omega and Christian Cage will kick off Rampage with an IMPACT World Championship match.

Miro will put his TNT title on the line against Fuego Del Sol. In the main event, Dr. Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women's Championship against Red Velvet.

Given the match card they've lined up, it will surely be an exhilarating experience for fans.

What's your take on AEW having a four-man commentary table for Rampage? Sound off in the comments section below.

