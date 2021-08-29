Tony Khan reveals how WWE legend has helped create new stars in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan believes Christian Cage has been a great addition to the company since day one.

Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Khan explained that Christian wasn't handed an opportunity for the AEW World Championship. Instead, he rose through the ranks by competing in the ring every week and by helping multiple homegrown stars learn under his watch:

"When he (Christian Cage) came back, and he'd been out for many years, he's been a featured star in AEW, and now he's challenging the title, not because he got thrown into the mix, not because he showed up day one and I said, 'Oh Christian Cage, he's gonna be the challenger for the title.' He has had match after match after match, and he worked his ass off. He didn't just become the number one contender. He was like the number five contender and then number four. He worked his way up every week, and he won match after match after match, and they were great matches. And he helped make some new stars, better wrestlers along the way," Tony Khan said.

Ever since returning to professional wrestling and eventually debuting in AEW, Christian Cage has worked more with rising stars such as Powerhouse Hobbs, Jungle Boy, Isiah Kassidy, and Marq Quen, to name a few.

Although he was booked to win in most of these matches, Christian Cage gave them the limelight and opportunity to showcase their impressive arsenal.

Moreover, if it wasn't for him paving the way for Jungle Boy to win Casino Battle Royale, fans wouldn't have gotten to see the 24-year-old face Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.

Christian Cage is gunning for AEW World Championship

Christian Cage is the IMPACT World Champion!

Christian Cage and Kenny Omega are on a collision course. The two stars will face each other for the AEW World Championship at the All Out pay-per-view on September 5.

Not too long ago, Captain Charisma defeated The Cleaner for the IMPACT World Championship on Rampage. It should be interesting to see what Omega will do differently in hopes of retaining his AEW World Championship next month.

Do you think Christian Cage has earned his way to the top in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

