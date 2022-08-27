Tony Khan's AEW reportedly warned to subdue explicit language on weekly shows

All Elite Wrestling, led by Tony Khan, has allegedly been warned to tone down the usage of adult language on their weekly shows.

Since the inception of the Jacksonville-based promotion, AEW stars have been given creative liberty as opposed to many who were priorly associated with WWE. There have been no restrictions or bans on the words and terminology used by the AEW stars.

Last month, rumors were afloat about WWE turning back to TV-14 content as they did during the iconic Attitude Era. While the company has seemingly been faring well under Triple H's regime, drastic transformations in their match quality and overall production are prominent.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) sent AEW a warning to tone down the language in future shows. Although the talent often bleeding has been a topic of discussion as of late, there was allegedly no mention of that in the report.

The legal team at Tony Khan's promotion sent WWE a warning on 'contract tampering'

AEW and WWE have seemingly invisibly locked horns over the past couple of years. The Tony Khan-led brand allegedly gave NXT a run for their money, competing with them head-on.

It is no surprise when talents from the industry jump ship across promotions for their betterment. Last year alone, All Elite Wrestling acquired CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Mark Henry, The Big Show, and many more prominent names.

An anonymous AEW star informed Tony Khan and the leadership team that WWE had reached out to them for a return and a new contract with the company. As reported by PWInsider, AEW's Chief Legal Officer, Megha Parekh sent a warning via email to Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan for tampering with their talent's contracts.

Backstage, AEW has been taken over by much of the ongoing real-life heat between the stars. Eddie Kingston was reportedly suspended after an altercation with Sammy Guevara. Meanwhile, CM Punk is seemingly not liked by many of the talents, and Thunder Rosa and Jamie Haytor's feud extends beyond the ring.

