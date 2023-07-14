Tony Khan's backstage reaction to a 38-year-old star's excessive bleeding in matches

An AEW star recently discussed Tony Khan's reaction to him bleeding excessively during his matches.

The star in question is Mike Bennett, who is a part of The Kingdom. Bennett has worked for numerous promotions including WWE, NWA, and IMPACT Wrestling.

The seasoned performer recently discussed his conversation with ROH owner and AEW CEO Tony Khan:

"After I got the staples, I came to the back. And Tony was like, ‘Does Universal Studios just make you bleed? Is that what happens? And I was like, ‘I guess so.’ And he’s like, ‘There must just be something about this place that brings it out of you.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I think so."

Tony Khan wasn't the only person to notice Mike Bennett's bleeding, as the wrestler would continue:

"Not to get too deep again, but actually someone asked me they were like, ‘Why does it seem like you’ve been bleeding so much in your matches?Actually, I laughed about it. But then I took a step back, I thought about it. I was like, ‘Yeah, I have. And I wonder why." H/T: [WrestleTalk]

Tony Khan announces injury of AEW star challenging for ROH World Championship

Tony Khan recently announced that Mark Briscoe has been injured, resulting in his title match against Claudio Castagnoli being canceled.

Last week on ROH's Honor Club TV, Renee Paquette interviewed Mark Briscoe. Renee mentioned that Eddie Kingston had asked Mark Briscoe to take his place and challenge the current ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

The 38-year-old star mentioned that the challenge was accepted by Claudio and the match was made official for the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

The AEW President took to Twitter to announce the unfortunate injury of Mark Briscoe which will make him unable to compete in his title match against Castagnoli. However, Khan did announce that a replacement will be announced shortly.

"Due to an injury reported this week, Mark Briscoe cannot be cleared to wrestle at ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor next Friday 7/21. We all wish @SussexCoChicken the very best in his recovery. ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO is on training sabbatical to prepare for the huge week ahead, with #BloodAndGuts on Wednesday at #AEWDynamite + his championship defense at Death Before Dishonor ppv next Friday. We will address Claudio's ppv title challenger next week, following the highly anticipated Blood and Guts event on TBS. Again, everyone at @AEW + @ringofhonor is wishing Mark Briscoe the very best in his injury recovery. Thank you all," Tony Khan tweeted.

