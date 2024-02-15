Tony Khan’s blockbuster AEW signing officially announced for Revolution 2024

Another match has just been added to the match card for AEW Revolution and will feature a recently signed star's first match as an official member of the promotion. This would be Will Ospreay.

Earlier tonight, The Don Callis Family addressed their current predicament, and this was them no longer having worthy opponents, and according to them, no one wanted to face them.

After taking out Chris Jericho last week on Dynamite, Konosuke Takeshita is riding great momentum. Don Callis knew this and wanted him to be on the card for the pay-per-view. According to them, since no one wanted to step up, Callis decided to keep it within the family and choose another Don Callis Family member to be his opponent at Revolution pay-per-view.

This would be Will Ospreay, and this will be his first match after signing with the company back in November at Full Gear. He has competed before in AEW, with his last one being alongside his "family" in October on WrestleDream.

According to Don Callis, because of how close they were as a family, it wouldn't matter if the two of them faced one another. They would be able to showcase just how great they were in the ring but still keep that great respect they have for one another.

