Tony Khan's long-awaited announcement revealed on AEW Dynamite, involves Cody Rhodes' biggest feat 

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan made an appearance to make a major announcement. The president of the Jacksonville-based promotion revealed that the All-In pay-per-view will be making its return. Also, for the first time ever, an AEW event will take place outside North America. It will be held in London, England.

Several months ago, the AEW president announced that the Jacksonville-based promotion will be making its debut in the United Kingdom. During the post-show media scrum following the Revolution pay-per-view, Khan mentioned that he has been working on making the UK debut a reality.

“I’ve been working on this UK thing for a long time. And to be honest, it predates when Jeff [Jarrett] came in, what I’m working on. But Jeff is now on the team that’s working on it. But it’s something I’ve been trying to put together for a long time, and have made a lot of progress on it," Tony Khan said. [H/T 411Mania]

During tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, the newest addition to the Jacksonville-based promotion, Nigel McGuinness, interviewed Tony Khan.

Khan mentioned how the promotion came into existence and talked about the All In pay-per-view, mentioning the roles Cody Rhodes and The Elite played in it.

He then revealed that All In is making a return and that it will be in London, England inside the famous Wembley Stadium. The pay-per-view will take place on August 27th, 2023.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tickets for AEW: All In London go on sale Friday, May 5 at 9am BST. Fans can pre-register now for early access to purchase tickets at #AEW ’s highly anticipated UK debut will take place at the iconic @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27!Tickets for AEW: All In London go on sale Friday, May 5 at 9am BST. Fans can pre-register now for early access to purchase tickets at ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWWembley #AEW’s highly anticipated UK debut will take place at the iconic @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27!Tickets for AEW: All In London go on sale Friday, May 5 at 9am BST. Fans can pre-register now for early access to purchase tickets at ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWWembley https://t.co/JEeMlu4LAV

Wembley is a historic venue, and selling it out will be a tall order for the young company. However, All Elite Wrestling seems to have a lot of momentum building, so we'll have to wait and see how the company's first pay-per-view outside North America shakes out.

What was your reaction to this announcement? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes