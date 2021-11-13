"There are a few" - Tony Khan reveals if AEW is interested in signing any recently released WWE stars

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan reacted to WWE's latest talent releases ahead of tonight's Full Gear pay-per-view.

During an interview on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer asked Khan about the WWE releases and if he was interested in any of them.

Khan praised the talent AEW has already signed from WWE in the last two years, including Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, Tay Conti, and FTR. He was sorry to hear that so many people had lost their jobs. Regarding potential signings, Tony Khan added that there were 'a few' names AEW are interested in:

"So many people have come over in the past couple of years that way and I think again, there will be more people let go, there were people let go recently and I'm really sorry to hear that. I think it's terrible and for so many people to lose their jobs in one day is tragic. I can say at least in a few cases there are a few people, as with each of there cuts, that are pretty interesting to AEW and I think they can make us an even stronger company in 2022. We're really benefitting for the Full Gear card with a lot of the people we signed in the past year plus and I think in 2022, as we look at the move for Dynamite from TNT to TBS, and increasing our programming, adding the Battle of the Belts, I think it will be more and more that will hae this pay off for us that there's great free agent talent out there," Tony Khan said.

Tony Khan has an update on AEW Battle of the Belts

After Dynamite moves to TBS next year, there will be occasional specials on TNT titled Battle of the Belts. We got a small update on this from Tony Khan during the interview. Here's what he said:

"It's highly likely that they are going to be one hour specials on Saturday nights and I'll have an announcement about them on Full Gear."

AEW Full Gear 2021 will emanate from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, later tonight.

