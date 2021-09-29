Tony Khan says this week's AEW Dynamite will be dedicated to Brodie Lee

AEW Dynamite will take place in Rochester this week, the hometown of the late, great Brodie Lee and All Elite Wrestling boss Tony Khan has announced that this Wednesday's show will be dedicated to the former TNT champion.

Brodie Lee's tragic passing was announced in December last year, and the entire wrestling fraternity plunged into collective grief following the event. Wrestlers opened up on various stories about the former leader of The Dark Order to further exemplify his greatness and impact on those around him.

AEW President took to Twitter earlier in the day to announce that this week's show will be dedicated to the former Dark Order leader.

"It’s Wednesday. You know what that means. Tonight #AEWDynamite is Live from Rochester, home of Mr. Brodie Lee. Tonight we’ll have a great show dedicated to his memory with a special card including a huge TNT Championship match, a title forever synonymous with his indelible legacy," Tony Khan tweeted.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan It’s Wednesday. You know what that means. Tonight #AEWDynamite is Live from Rochester, home of Mr. Brodie Lee. Tonight we’ll have a great show dedicated to his memory with a special card including a huge TNT Championship match, a title forever synonymous with his indelible legacy It’s Wednesday. You know what that means. Tonight #AEWDynamite is Live from Rochester, home of Mr. Brodie Lee. Tonight we’ll have a great show dedicated to his memory with a special card including a huge TNT Championship match, a title forever synonymous with his indelible legacy https://t.co/6Wb86Zn51C

Almost a year since his passing, it's lovely to see the wrestling community remain united in acknowledging Brodie Lee's greatness. Recently, WWE Champion Big E remembered Lee during a segment on RAW.

WWE @WWE



#WWEChampion "I'm grateful for all of you below the heavens and one incredible friend above." 💜 @WWEBigE making us all 😭 on #WWERaw right now. "I'm grateful for all of you below the heavens and one incredible friend above." 💜



#WWEChampion @WWEBigE making us all 😭 on #WWERaw right now. https://t.co/iS2OtHc17G

This will be the second AEW Dynamite dedicated to Brodie Lee

The AEW Dynamite, immediately after Brodie Lee's passing, was dubbed 'Brodie Lee Celebration of Life.' The entire two-hour episode was dedicated to Jon Huber, and rightfully so.

Every match featured at least one member of the Dark Order, and storylines were suspended partially. Brodie Lee Jr., Jon Huber's eldest son, was allowed to book matches to his liking and every Dark Order member emerged victorious.

Also Read

Tony Khan retired the original TNT Championship and conferred it to Brodie Lee Jr., who was added to the AEW roster as -1 (Negative One). -1 was declared the forever champion as Amanda Huber, Brodie Lee's wife, ended the show with a touching tribute to her husband.

As for this week's show, rumors suggest that former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt will make his AEW debut. Wyatt and Lee were close in real life, and it would be heartwarming to see the former WWE star pay tribute to his friend.

Edited by Alan John