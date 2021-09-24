More details on Bray Wyatt's rumored AEW debut – Reports

Multiple names released by WWE, such as Miro, Malakai Black and Ruby Soho, have already joined AEW. Another name rumored to be coming to AEW is Bray Wyatt. Reports say Wyatt could be All Elite as soon as next week.

The former WWE Champion was released by WWE in June. While his non-compete clause should get over in 90 days, there is speculation that Wyatt will join AEW before it ends.

Cageside Seats have reported that despite his 90 days not being up by next week, Wyatt is likely to debut in Rochester, New York, which is his former teammate Brodie Lee's hometown.

Windham @WWEBrayWyatt I am late on this, and I wasn’t there. But Big E is the type of dude that the boys line up to congratulate. It’s a real good look. I am late on this, and I wasn’t there. But Big E is the type of dude that the boys line up to congratulate. It’s a real good look.

What could be next for Bray Wyatt?

Since Adam Cole, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson's arrival in AEW, the company has gathered a lot of buzz. Having another former WWE Champion join their ranks will be yet another boost for the young promotion.

Wyatt was one of the leading merchandise sellers in WWE and his release came as a big surprise to many. He's believed to be a very creative person and will be a big asset to AEW.

Wyatt can not only lead The Dark Order, which was formerly led by Brodie Lee, but could also have storylines with his former tag team partner Matt Hardy. It will also be interesting to see which of his personas Wyatt brings to AEW.

Bray Wyatt is a former two-time Universal Champion. He was set to return to WWE in August before his unexpected release. Do you think Wyatt would be a good fit for AEW? And who would you want to see him feud with? Let us know in the comment section below.

