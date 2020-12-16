Tonight on IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, AEW owner Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone hosted another paid advertisement on IMPACT's program. They buried the channel the show is on and stated how Khan's ad money was paying to help keep the company on the air.

IMPACT Executive Scott D'Amore didn't take too kindly to that and went to Twitter to respond to Khan saying: "Buying time on #IMPACTonAXSTV might be the 1st wise investments @TonyKhan has made in the wrestling business. Keep it coming kid. Love the fists tucked under the biceps look...*crying laughing emoji*"

Taz of AEW doesn't take too kindly to Scott D'Amore's tweet

It didn't take Khan long to respond, as it's certain he's heard the fists under his arms joke on social media since last week. He was quick with the reply, saying: "Yeah, you look great, buddy. Here’s a different look for you: holding up the championship belt of a real network at a real ppv. @AEW @AEWonTNT #DoubleOrNothing"

The AEW owner took things in stride, for the most part, but the Human Suplex Machine himself, Taz decided to join the fray on Twitter tonight.

He let D'Amore know that he didn't appreciate the shots that he made toward the AEW roster, saying: "I guess I'll play along for a second, have u looked @ our roster? I think the man has made many WISE investments. I know u Scott, I really wanna think u would never insult our whole roster like that, maybe something was lost in translation in the tweet but it doesn't seem it."

As of this writing, D'Amore has yet to respond to Taz. But that could always change at any moment.

