Tony Khan seemingly accuses veteran of being a WWE mole after his shocking firing

Tony Khan has seemingly accused a controversial personality of being an informer in WWE. The name being discussed is Rossy Ogawa.

Ogawa founded Stardom Wrestling in 2010, and later sold it to Bushiroad in 2019. Despite selling the promotion, he was still a part of the promotion.

In a shocking turn of events, Rossy's contract with Stardom was terminated earlier today after news surfaced that he 'poached many Stardom players and staff.'

Following the news, Tony Khan took to Twitter to post a cryptic message which suggested that Ogawa could have been working for WWE and possibly Vince McMahon.

The 'feds' noted here could have been WWE while the undercover agent could be Rossy Ogawa. However, it is pertinent to understand this is only speculation and nothing has been confirmed by any of the related parties.

Disco Inferno slams Tony Khan for low ticket sales

Recently, AEW has been struggling with television ratings as well as ticket sales.

While speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, WCW veteran Disco Inferno criticized the AEW President for not paying attention at low selling of tickets.

"Every wrestling promoter in the history of the wrestling business, with the exception of Tony Khan who is a billionaire and has bought into this, and he's the first promoter that's not really concerned with making money. Every promoter in previous history has wanted to make money. You want to increase your audience because you need a growing audience on television to fill seats at your live events. They're not doing that and we've said all along for three years that you have to go after the casual fans, because down the road this is gonna be your problem," Inferno said.

Meanwhile, Tony is set to make a massive announcement later this week on Dynamite.

