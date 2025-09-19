Tony Khan sends a message after amazing news about AEW comes to light

AEW received some wonderful news related to metrics this week, and the company President, Tony Khan sent a message to the fans regarding the same. Tony also promoted the PPV coming this Saturday.

After the past few weeks of mediocre TV ratings for both AEW Dynamite and Collision, there was some good news this week. This past Wednesday, there was a three-hour special 'September to Remember' show with two hours of Dynamite and one hour of Collision. The ratings for the show were up compared to the past few weeks.

The TV ratings turned out to be 667k average viewers for Dynamite, while Collision recorded 535k viewers on average. Taking to X, Tony Khan acknowledged the great numbers and revealed that Dynamite had the most viewers this week in over a month, while Collision had the most viewers this week since March.

Khan thanked the fans for watching the show and also promoted the All Out PPV this Saturday:

"Thank you all who watched AEW #SeptemberToRemember on @TBSNetwork, HBOMax, + London, ON fans last night! Last night: our most viewers on TBS for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite in over a month + most #AEWCollision viewers since March! See you for #AEWAllOut this Saturday afternoon!" Khan wrote.

While the TV ratings were great for September to Remember this week, the numbers still don't include the streaming numbers on HBO MAX.

Tony Khan confirmed the opening match for AEW All Out

The AEW All Out pay-per-view is set to take place in Toronto, Canada, this Saturday, and the card is stacked from top to bottom. One of the biggest matches fans are looking forward to is Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs FTR. Many fans expected it to main event of the show, as Copeland and Christian will be in their hometown.

However, during the All Out 2025 media call, Tony Khan announced that the tag team match between FTR and Adam Copeland and Christian Cage is set to kick off the show instead.

Cory @Cory_Hays407 Tony Khan announces that Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs FTR will open #AEWAllOut (AEW ALL OUT MEDIA CALL)

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for AEW All Out this Saturday.

