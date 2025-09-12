Tony Khan sends a message to Sting after his shocking AEW return

Tony Khan's AEW had a special night in Philadelphia this week, as the fans witnessed the shocking return of The Icon Sting. He made his first appearance since retiring in 2024, and the President and CEO sent a message to the WWE Hall of Famer.

Ad

The Jacksonville-based promotion taped AEW Collision from the famous 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Following the show, fans witnessed Sting's shocking resurgence for the first time on AEW television since wrestling his retirement match at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view event.

The Franchise came out to participate in a tribute by All Elite Wrestling to The King of Philly, the late great "Hot Stuff" Eddie Gilbert, who was a popular name in the 1970s and 1980s. After the show, Tony Khan took to his X to thank many people, including wrestling legends Sting and Jeff Jarrett, for being a part of the tribute to Gilbert in Philadelphia.

Ad

Trending

"Thank you to the fans in the 2300 Arena tonight + thank you @RealDougGilbert+ @realtommyrich+ @RealJeffJarrett+ The Icon @Sting for joining us tonight after the AEW tv taping and participating in a tribute to The King of Philadelphia, the late great “Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert!"

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Thank you to the fans in the 2300 Arena tonight + thank you @RealDougGilbert + @realtommyrich + @RealJeffJarrett + The Icon @Sting for joining us tonight after the AEW tv taping and participating in a tribute to The King of Philadelphia, the late great “Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert!

Ad

Tony Khan finally breaks silence on top AEW star's absence

One of the top AEW stars, who has been absent for a while, has been a major topic of debate. He is none other than wrestling veteran Chris Jericho. Amidst major rumors of him leaving the company to join rival promotion, WWE, The Lionheart confirmed that he is staying with AEW as of now, but was open to returning to his previous company.

Ad

Following Jericho's statement, Tony Khan was asked about his return to television. He simply stated that the fans should tune into the show to witness surprises.

“Well, I think you got to stay tuned to the show. That’s one of the reasons you watch the wrestling show is to see the returns, and we just talked at the beginning of the call about, you know, keeping secrets and stuff like that, so I think stay tuned," he said. [H/T - Ringside News]

With Tony Khan hyping Jericho's return following his update, it remains to be seen when he will actually come back on television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!