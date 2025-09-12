Tony Khan finally gives an update on Chris Jericho's AEW future amid WWE return rumors

AEW star Chris Jericho has left the fans scratching their heads in the past couple of months. He liked a social media post regarding his potential WWE return. His contract will expire this year in December. Also, he has been absent from the company since April.

When the rumors spread, it was reported that WWE has a huge interest in him as the former AEW World Champion is in good relations with the higher-ups of the global sports entertainment juggernaut. These signs strongly indicated that he might switch companies. However, recently, Le Champion revealed that he is staying with AEW right now.

When asked about Chris Jericho's status on The Torg & Elliott Show, AEW President Tony Khan claimed that fans should be tuning in to the show to get surprises.

“Well, I think you got to stay tuned to the show. That’s one of the reasons you watch the wrestling show is to see the returns, and we just talked at the beginning of the call about, you know, keeping secrets and stuff like that, so I think stay tuned," he said. [H/T - Ringside News]

Jim Ross wants Chris Jericho to stay in AEW

Chris Jericho's contribution to building AEW cannot be diminished. His popularity and experience helped in the promotion's early stages.

While speaking on Grilling JR, veteran Jim Ross claimed that he has some great qualities and therefore the promotion cannot afford to lose the former AEW World Champion.

"He’s got a great following. He’s always treated his fans respectfully, his quality of work maintains itself. People want to see more of him. He’s smart as a whip. He’s a real businessman. I’ve said this before, I hope that he doesn’t leave AEW. We need him," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Jericho returns at All Out next week.

