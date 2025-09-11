"We need him"- WWE veteran makes bold claim about Chris Jericho's future

Amid all the rumors about Chris Jericho's future, a WWE veteran has made a strong claim involving the Nueve and what he needs to do next.

Ad

Chris Jericho has been on a hiatus from AEW for over 5 months now. He was last seen walking out on Big Bill and Bryan Keith on the April 9 edition of Dynamite. While there are no injury concerns related to the star, earlier reports stated that Tony Khan was looking at the right opportunity to reintroduce the former and first-ever AEW World Champion. Amid his absence, Jericho, whose contract with Khan's promotion is set to expire by the end of the year, has been heavily rumored to return to WWE. However, a WWE veteran recently spoke out about the situation and urged Le Champion not to leave All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Trending

That veteran is AEW commentator Jim Ross, who on a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, praised Jericho's work quality and said that the Jacksonville-based promotion still needs him.

“He’s got a great following. He’s always treated his fans respectfully, his quality of work maintains itself. People want to see more of him. He’s smart as a whip. He’s a real businessman. I’ve said this before, I hope that he doesn’t leave AEW. We need him," said JR [H/T WrestlePurists on X ]

Ad

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

Chris Jericho breaks his silence amid WWE rumors

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Jericho weighed in on all the rumors surrounding his future and provided clarity on his All Elite Wrestling status. Y2J stated that he enjoys the fact that he can choose from two promotions, but confirmed that he is with the Jacksonville-based promotion for now.

"I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens. The best thing that can happen is to have two great teams that you can play for, and that just makes everything bigger and more exciting,” Jericho said. [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen whether the Nueve will return to All Elite Wrestling soon or join World Wrestling Entertainment after his contract expires.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!