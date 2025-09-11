"We need him"- WWE veteran makes bold claim about Chris Jericho's future

Amid all the rumors about Chris Jericho's future, a WWE veteran has made a strong claim involving the Nueve and what he needs to do next.
Chris Jericho has been on a hiatus from AEW for over 5 months now. He was last seen walking out on Big Bill and Bryan Keith on the April 9 edition of Dynamite. While there are no injury concerns related to the star, earlier reports stated that Tony Khan was looking at the right opportunity to reintroduce the former and first-ever AEW World Champion. Amid his absence, Jericho, whose contract with Khan's promotion is set to expire by the end of the year, has been heavily rumored to return to WWE. However, a WWE veteran recently spoke out about the situation and urged Le Champion not to leave All Elite Wrestling.
That veteran is AEW commentator Jim Ross, who on a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, praised Jericho's work quality and said that the Jacksonville-based promotion still needs him.
“He’s got a great following. He’s always treated his fans respectfully, his quality of work maintains itself. People want to see more of him. He’s smart as a whip. He’s a real businessman. I’ve said this before, I hope that he doesn’t leave AEW. We need him," said JR [H/T WrestlePurists on X ]
Check out his comments in the video below:
Chris Jericho breaks his silence amid WWE rumors
In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Jericho weighed in on all the rumors surrounding his future and provided clarity on his All Elite Wrestling status. Y2J stated that he enjoys the fact that he can choose from two promotions, but confirmed that he is with the Jacksonville-based promotion for now.
"I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens. The best thing that can happen is to have two great teams that you can play for, and that just makes everything bigger and more exciting,” Jericho said. [H/T Fightful]
It remains to be seen whether the Nueve will return to All Elite Wrestling soon or join World Wrestling Entertainment after his contract expires.
