  • Chris Jericho finally breaks silence on his status amid WWE return rumors

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 06, 2025 00:29 GMT
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website]

Chris Jericho has finally addressed his being linked to a return to WWE. He spoke about his current status as an AEW star and the possibility of him jumping ship to the rival promotion.

The Nueve's contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire by the end of this year, and there has yet to be information regarding negotiations. The Stamford-based promotion has shown interest in bringing him back, and there have been rumors of the veteran coming back at the Royal Rumble next year.

Chris Jericho was recently spotted at the Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood. He was interviewed by Daily Mail, and finally broke his silence on the situation. He enjoyed how, in today's world, there are two promotions that fans can choose from. Jericho mentioned how he was still with AEW as of now, but was open to a move to WWE. He wanted to let things play out.

See a clip of the interview here.

“The best thing that can happen to wrestling is AEW and the fact that there are two huge promotions that you can choose from just makes it better for the guys, makes it better for the fans, and everybody in between. I’m not going anywhere for a long while. I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens. The best thing that can happen is to have two great teams that you can play for, and that just makes everything bigger and more exciting,” Jericho said. [H/T Fightful]
Hall of Famer wants Chris Jericho back in WWE

Another veteran has expressed a desire for Chris Jericho to return to the Stamford-based promotion. He has not been with the promotion since 2018, but is still considered a major part of their history.

During the latest episode of Something to Wrestle, John 'Bradshaw' Layfield (JBL) talked about getting to see Y2J work and how he knew he was going to be a great star. He knew how smart Jericho was, and how he'd handle the current negotiations for his services. The veteran hoped that ultimately he'd get to watch him on WWE programming once more.

"I remember seeing him then and thinking, 'Man, if this guy lives, he's gonna be fantastic' - I say that because they were doing so much crazy stuff at the time, it was wild what they were doing. Everywhere he's been, he's been a massive star. I don't know if this negotiation... if he's not coming in, this is great negotiation for whatever he's doing, it's smart. Chris is obviously a very smart guy, all the stuff that he's done outside of the business. I hope he does. Mainly because I watch a lot more WWE than I watch anything else, and I'd love to be able to see him," added JBL. [H/T: WrestleTalk on X]
It is unclear what the future holds for Chris Jericho. He is still on a more than five-month hiatus from AEW, and it remains to be seen whether he'll still return to the company.

