  Chris Jericho makes huge appearance, but not in AEW

Chris Jericho makes huge appearance, but not in AEW

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 05, 2025 03:54 GMT
Former AEW and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho [Image Credits : AEW
Former AEW and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho [Image Credits : AEW's X profile]

Speculations have been running wild for some time regarding Chris Jericho and his future in AEW. The veteran was recently seen at a major pop culture event in Hollywood during his ongoing on-screen absence.

Some time earlier, Chris Jericho liked a social media post which claimed that the inaugural AEW World Champion's contract with All Elite Wrestling will expire later this year, after which the star might potentially return to WWE. Subsequent reports have noted that the sports entertainment juggernaut is interested in bringing The Ayatollah of Rock 'N' Rolla back on its programming, and that people in the Jacksonville-based promotion do not expect him to return to AEW.

The Learning Tree has been missing from All Elite Wrestling television since he walked out on his former proteges Big Bill and Bryan Keith on Dynamite this past April. During his ongoing hiatus, it has now been reported by Denise Salcedo on X/Twitter that Chris Jericho recently attended the latest Halloween Horror Nights, an annual Halloween-themed event taking place at Universal Studios in Hollywood.

Jericho is no stranger to the horror genre himself, as he starred in a key role in the 2024 Canadian slasher film, Dark Match.

Jim Ross does not want Chris Jericho to leave AEW

Like Chris Jericho, legendary commentator Jim Ross has been part of All Elite Wrestling since the foundation of the company back in 2019.

On a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Good Ol' JR commented on rumors about The Nueve leaving the Tony Khan-led promotion to return to WWE. He argued that Jericho's departure would be a major loss for the company, stating:

"It’d be a loss for [All Elite Wrestling] if Jericho decided to depart, in my opinion. He’s just that valuable,” he said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

It remains to be seen what lies next in Chris Jericho's pro wrestling future.

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
