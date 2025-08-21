Backstage reaction to Chris Jericho's impending WWE return revealed (Exclusive)

The rumors of Chris Jericho returning to WWE are only ramping up, and with word of it reaching backstage, a new report has revealed the reaction to those within WWE regarding Y2J's possible comeback.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC gave a huge update on the impending return of Jericho to WWE, a place he called home for several years in the 2000s. With his AEW contract seemingly set to expire at some point at the end of the year (speculated to be the end of the calendar year), it looks like we could see Y2J coming back.According to JoeyVotes and TC, there is a lot of enthusiasm backstage regarding the return of Chris Jericho. A deal is expected to be complete once he's a free agent with AEW, and there is seemingly significant interest in having him back.Chris Jericho fueled the rumors of his WWE return on TikTokChris Jericho is not oblivious to the rumors that have been floating around. Normally, when the rumors become this one-sided, it can indicate that they are true. However, there is nothing to confirm that until it is official.However, Y2J took to TikTok to add a little fuel to the fire on all the speculation surrounding his WWE return. On the popular social media platform, he posted a video of his 2013 Royal Rumble return.If the rumors turn out to be true and Jericho does, in fact, return to WWE, it's going to be interesting to see where he fits into the equation. WWE fans will undeniably give him a positive reception upon his return, but the big question is what his role could be in the grand scheme of things.When veterans like Jericho reach a certain age, it's believed that their impact is much larger backstage than on the screen. With the current roster filled with a mix of veterans and relative newcomers, having a figure like Jericho can serve as a big boost to morale.With legends like The Undertaker taking an increasingly important role backstage, Jericho could have a huge role to play on a roster that is drastically different from when he left WWE several years ago.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.