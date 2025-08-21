  • home icon
  • Huge update on Chris Jericho's current relationship with WWE amid return rumors - Reports

Huge update on Chris Jericho's current relationship with WWE amid return rumors - Reports

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 21, 2025 03:36 GMT
Chris Jericho is a former AEW Champion
Chris Jericho is a former AEW Champion [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

AEW star Chris Jericho is still with the Jacksonville-based promotion, but the rumors of him jumping to WWE have rapidly spread in the last week. He even liked a social media post discussing his potential comeback at the Stamford-based promotion. The legend hasn't been seen in the company since April and isn't injured or unhealthy, but he still hasn't returned. His contract expires in a few months.

A recent report said that the former AEW World Champion hasn't been brought up in creative meetings backstage. Also, the global sports entertainment juggernaut has 'pumped the brakes' on the rumors regarding the Le Champion. Another major piece of information has surfaced, which hints that Jericho might return to WWE.

According to Fightful Select, The Demo God is reportedly on good terms with WWE and its higher-ups, and the officials have confirmed the same. The sources also affirmed that WWE talents were speculating about Jericho's return as well. However, there has been no mention of Y2J in the recent meetings of the Triple H-led creative writing team.

Booker T talks about Chris Jericho's potential WWE return

Speculating on the inaugural AEW World Champion's return to the global sports entertainment has become a major topic in the wrestling world. Fans as well as veterans have been addressing the rumors.

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE legend said that Jericho would fit right into today's WWE structure.

“People were talking about it, people talking about Jericho coming back, you know. Does Jericho fit into WWE right now? Yeah, I mean, look, to me, it’s like Chris Jericho — he’s like Edge or Christian. They’ll always fit in. He’s an original, he’s an OG, you know what I mean? So yeah, I could definitely see Chris Jericho coming back," he said.
Things could go anywhere from this point. However, it will be interesting to see if the Demo God has loyalty towards Tony Khan and AEW.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Edited by Angana Roy
