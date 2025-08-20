Chris Jericho fuels WWE return speculation

AEW star Chris Jericho is a future Hall of Famer. He signed with the Jacksonville-based company in 2019 and eventually became the inaugural AEW World Champion. He has also held the FTW Championship and is a former two-time ROH World Champion.Jericho's current All Elite Wrestling contract will reportedly end in December. There are strong speculations that the 54-year-old will return to WWE after his deal expires. Interestingly, a few hours ago, Y2J posted the video of his historic 2013 Royal Rumble comeback. This has fueled rumors, and fans are quite certain that the legend's return to World Wrestling Entertainment is imminent.Y2J has had multiple stints in the Stamford-based company. He is a former nine-time Intercontinental Champion and has held multiple world titles. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest of this era, and WWE will hugely profit from having him back. Unfortunately, several fans believe that he is washed up and needs to retire as soon as possible.Chris Jericho opens up on &quot;Please retire&quot; chantsAEW fans have chanted &quot;Please retire&quot; to Jericho several times. Even though a situation like this is embarrassing for a professional wrestler, the 54-year-old wasn't bothered by it.In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Y2J said that he was considering turning the chants into an angle. However, before he could do that, the chants stopped.“I mean, it’s one of those things. When they were really at their peak, of course I’m always thinking. Okay, I can make a t-shirt out of that. I can make a whole angle out of this. But it kind of went away, they kind of stopped. Plus, I was really good at being able to shut people down,&quot; said the AEW star.Hopefully, Chris Jericho is not done with All Elite Wrestling yet. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him.