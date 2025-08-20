Chris Jericho may not return to WWE alone in 2026

WWE has been doing an incredible job with its matches and storylines, and the popularity of the product is increasing day by day. The company has been on a roll on the corporate side of things as well, securing massive deals that could further revolutionize the product.Recently, WWE acquired Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and its recent Triplemania event turned out to be historic. With multiple WWE Superstars making an appearance, the show turned out to be the biggest one in AAA history, garnering attention from all around the world and delivering some of the best matches in the industry. While the Stamford-based company had been facing competition from AEW at one point, the situation has since become incomparable. WWE is seemingly set to score another big win over the Tony Khan-led company, with a legendary icon seemingly set to make his return to the company. Chris Jericho, who has been a driving force for AEW since its inception, is reportedly on his way back to WWE. However, he might not come back alone. Another big name who has been carrying AEW lately is Adam Copeland. The Hall of Famer wrestled his final match in WWE a couple of years ago and signed with AEW following that. After two successful years with the company, Copeland’s contract is set to expire very soon, and if Tony Khan doesn’t add injury time into the mix, the star could make his return to WWE for one final run, along with Chris Jericho in 2026.If the erstwhile Edge doesn’t want to wrestle much, he could take up a non-wrestling role backstage in the Stamford-based company and continue his career. Time will tell if Copeland is willing to return to the Triple H-led company any time soon.Wrestling journalist feels AEW star could be John Cena’s last WWE opponent John Cena's retirement is fast approaching, and the massive twist of Brock Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam 2025 has made things much more intriguing. Both Cena and Lesnar are seemingly set to collide very soon, and the fans have been excited to witness the carnage.Wrestling Journalist Chris Van Vliet addressed Lesnar’s return, stating that while the Beast Incarnate vs the Franchise Player is monumental, it might not be Cena’s last match. However, to tie up with the level of his final game, Edge could return and face the 17-time World Champion.“The only other insanely shocking return that we could have, and I don’t think it’s possible, but I think there’s maybe like 1% chance of it happening, is Edge, and we want to talk about history. There’s obviously a ton of history with John Cena and Edge, and I’ve said this like a month ago, but I’ll repeat it again here, cuz like this is the 1% okay. It’s the 1% chance of this happening…” stated Vliet. [H/T TJR Wrestling]A potential showdown between Edge and John Cena will undoubtedly be a treat to watch. Considering the history between the two men, it could be the perfect finale for Cena’s legendary career. Fans will have to wait and see what the Stamford-based company has in store for both men if Edge returns.