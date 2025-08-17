  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H officially confirms The Undertaker's new role in WWE

Triple H officially confirms The Undertaker's new role in WWE

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Aug 17, 2025 18:41 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
Triple H (left), The Undertaker (right). [Image credits - WWE's official website]

Triple H recently confirmed that The Undertaker had assumed a major new role in WWE years after his in-ring retirement. The Game revealed that The Phenom was an integral part of the company's partnership with the Mexican promotion, AAA.

Ad

The Undertaker is one of the greatest minds in the wrestling business, whose career spanning decades has made him an invaluable source of knowledge for many up-and-coming stars. A few months ago, the WWE Hall of Famer had expressed interest in getting involved with the global juggernaut in its creative decision-making. Now, Triple H has officially confirmed his involvement.

Following the latest AAA TripleMania XXXIII, The Game released a backstage video of himself, where he spoke about the event's success. The WWE CEO also revealed that The Deadman, who was seen in the video, was one of the "driving forces" behind AAA under the global juggernaut's umbrella.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“If you would have told me 20 years ago that one of the big driving forces behind AAA in Mexico would be The Undertaker, it would be hard for me to sort of wrap my head around that," said Triple H.

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Ad

The Undertaker says he could come out of retirement to face Gunther in WWE

Though The Deadman has been adamant about staying retired after last wrestling at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated AJ Styles, he recently confessed that only Gunther could get him back in the ring.

He added that if he ever felt like he was fit to compete again, it would only be for a match against The Ring General.

Ad
“If I had anything left in the tank, you’re [Gunther] the one guy that I would consider coming out of retirement to work with,” he said.

However, the fact that The Phenom has been honest about his health struggles, there's little to no chance he would go back on his decision and decide to wrestle again.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications