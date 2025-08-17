Triple H officially confirms The Undertaker's new role in WWE

Triple H recently confirmed that The Undertaker had assumed a major new role in WWE years after his in-ring retirement. The Game revealed that The Phenom was an integral part of the company's partnership with the Mexican promotion, AAA.The Undertaker is one of the greatest minds in the wrestling business, whose career spanning decades has made him an invaluable source of knowledge for many up-and-coming stars. A few months ago, the WWE Hall of Famer had expressed interest in getting involved with the global juggernaut in its creative decision-making. Now, Triple H has officially confirmed his involvement.Following the latest AAA TripleMania XXXIII, The Game released a backstage video of himself, where he spoke about the event's success. The WWE CEO also revealed that The Deadman, who was seen in the video, was one of the &quot;driving forces&quot; behind AAA under the global juggernaut's umbrella.“If you would have told me 20 years ago that one of the big driving forces behind AAA in Mexico would be The Undertaker, it would be hard for me to sort of wrap my head around that,&quot; said Triple H.The Undertaker says he could come out of retirement to face Gunther in WWEThough The Deadman has been adamant about staying retired after last wrestling at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated AJ Styles, he recently confessed that only Gunther could get him back in the ring. He added that if he ever felt like he was fit to compete again, it would only be for a match against The Ring General.“If I had anything left in the tank, you’re [Gunther] the one guy that I would consider coming out of retirement to work with,” he said. However, the fact that The Phenom has been honest about his health struggles, there's little to no chance he would go back on his decision and decide to wrestle again.