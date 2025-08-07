The Undertaker ready to come out of retirement to face 2-time World Heavyweight Champion in WWE 

The Undertaker recently stated that there is only one man who can make him lace up his wrestling boots again. On a recent episode of his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Phenom told RAW Superstar Gunther that if he ever felt like getting back in the ring again, it would only be for a match against the Austrian.

The Deadman hasn't wrestled since WrestleMania 36, where he defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. Since then, he has reiterated on several occasions that he is satisfied with his decades-spanning career and has little interest in competing again.

However, while talking to the two-time World Heavyweight Champion, The Undertaker admitted that The Ring General is the only one who can lure him back into the ring.

“If I had anything left in the tank, you’re [Gunther] the one guy that I would consider coming out of retirement to work with,” he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

The Deadman has discussed his health struggles several times in the recent past. Hence, it is difficult for him to mount a comeback at this stage of his life.

JBL wants to see The Undertaker vs. Gunther in WWE

A few weeks ago, on his Something To Wrestle with John Layfield podcast, JBL spoke about the possibility of The Undertaker taking on Gunther inside the squared circle.

Though the WWE legend acknowledged that The Phenom has retired from in-ring duties, he feels The Ring General will be an ideal opponent for the legendary wrestler, as both have a very commanding presence.

"It would be awesome, you know. And the thing is, Gunther is an easy choice,” JBL stated. “You need a big, tough guy that can wrestle, that knows his way around, and you need a guy that can get heat on Undertaker, you know. You need, you know, Undertaker is a big guy, and he looks great now, and he’s still a really big guy. You need a guy like Gunther that can get heat on it. And so, it makes perfect sense that Gunther would be the guy if Taker were looking for somebody to come back.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Gunther recently suffered a major setback in WWE, as he dropped the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025 and is currently on a hiatus.

