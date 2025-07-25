A WWE legend has spoken about his retirement and confirmed that he will never wrestle again. He shared his reasons.

Shawn Michaels joined The Undertaker and Michelle McCool on the Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about what was next for him and if he would ever wrestle again.

The Undertaker talked about how the last tag team match in Saudi Arabia had gone poorly and that they needed to redeem themselves, but the 14-time WWE champion was not having it. Shawn Michaels said that no matter how bad that match had been, he was fine with it having gone the way it did, and that he would never wrestle another match just because it went badly. He mentioned that maybe it was because of who he was, but he felt no shame about how that match had gone. He insisted that no matter how much anyone badgered him, he wouldn't feel bad enough about that match to wrestle again.

"It so doesn't bother me. I don't care. If that's going to be the one out of 599 that went fantastic, it put one blemish on it; I couldn't care less. No one can badger me enough to make me feel bad about that. The wheels fell off, and then it got ugly." (58:19 - 59)

Shawn Michaels shared that there was not enough shame in the world for him to return for one more WWE match

The WWE legend also said that, thanks to the help of The Undertaker and many others, he was so proud of the rest of his career that there was not enough shame in the world for him to return to the ring again for that one bad match.

"Through the help of you and countless other guys, I'm so proud of the rest of it. There's not enough shame in the world to make me feel like..." (1:00:23 - 1:00:40)

The Heartbreak Kid talked about how he was happy with the way his WWE career had ended, and he had nothing more to prove.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Six Feet Under podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

