Prayers up for former WWE World Champion Gunther

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 03, 2025 21:00 GMT
Gunther needs some prayers at the moment (image via WWE)
Gunther needs some prayers at the moment [Image credit: WWE.com]

Gunther has had a rough few days in WWE, and it seems that it is about to get worse for The Ring General. The Austrian star lost his World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk last night at SummerSlam Saturday and was then forced to watch as Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

Ad

The former Imperium leader was left bloodied and broken as he was pinned after two GTS's. Fightful Select is now reporting that The Ring General was adamant that he wanted to fight through his nose injury at SummerSlam, and now it seems that he will be forced to miss some time from the road in order to undergo surgery.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The report also noted that WWE expects him to miss some time to get the injury fixed, but it is currently unclear whether this will happen immediately or in the future.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

The Ring General put on a clinic in the main event of last night's SummerSlam Saturday against CM Punk and deserves his flowers after leaving it all in the ring.

Will Gunther take time away from WWE ahead of Clash in Paris?

The Ring General is a popular star in Europe, making it easy to believe he would want to be part of the upcoming shows in Europe, as well as Clash in Paris, when WWE heads to France.

Ad

Gunther spent a lot of his career wrestling in Europe, and if he was able to delay his time away, then it's likely that he would, but now that he isn't World Champion and the story has moved forward without him, it's unclear how he fits in.

CM Punk will be pushing for a rematch for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris, and outside of a Triple Threat, it's hard to see Gunther getting near a title shot for a few months.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications