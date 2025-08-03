Prayers up for former WWE World Champion Gunther

Gunther has had a rough few days in WWE, and it seems that it is about to get worse for The Ring General. The Austrian star lost his World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk last night at SummerSlam Saturday and was then forced to watch as Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.The former Imperium leader was left bloodied and broken as he was pinned after two GTS's. Fightful Select is now reporting that The Ring General was adamant that he wanted to fight through his nose injury at SummerSlam, and now it seems that he will be forced to miss some time from the road in order to undergo surgery.The report also noted that WWE expects him to miss some time to get the injury fixed, but it is currently unclear whether this will happen immediately or in the future.The Ring General put on a clinic in the main event of last night's SummerSlam Saturday against CM Punk and deserves his flowers after leaving it all in the ring.Will Gunther take time away from WWE ahead of Clash in Paris?The Ring General is a popular star in Europe, making it easy to believe he would want to be part of the upcoming shows in Europe, as well as Clash in Paris, when WWE heads to France.Gunther spent a lot of his career wrestling in Europe, and if he was able to delay his time away, then it's likely that he would, but now that he isn't World Champion and the story has moved forward without him, it's unclear how he fits in.CM Punk will be pushing for a rematch for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris, and outside of a Triple Threat, it's hard to see Gunther getting near a title shot for a few months.