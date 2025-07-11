The Undertaker coming out of retirement to face WWE’s top heel is possible, says JBL

The Undertaker has been retired for some time now. However, JBL believes he could come out of retirement to face a prominent WWE heel.

Gunther has been one of WWE's biggest stars in recent years. He has been pushed to the moon by the Stamford-based promotion and has been a champion for the majority of his time in the company. Now, the Ring General is gearing up to face Goldberg in what is possibly the latter's retirement match. Hence, JBL also feels that Gunther should face another legend who is retired.

JBL stated that The Undertaker could make an in-ring return on his Something to Wrestle with John Layfield podcast, stating that The Phenom is in great shape. When discussing who The Deadman could face, he named Gunther as an "easy choice." He noted that it would make perfect sense for Taker to come out of retirement to face the Ring General.

"It would be awesome, you know. And the thing is, Gunther is an easy choice,” JBL stated. “You need a big, tough guy that can wrestle, that knows his way around, and you need a guy that can get heat on Undertaker, you know, you need, you know, Undertaker is a big guy, and he looks great now, and he’s still a really big guy. You need a guy like GUNTHER that can get heat on it. And so, it makes perfect sense that GUNTHER would be the guy if Taker looking for somebody to come back.” [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

The Undertaker commented on who he wants to play him in a biopic

The Undertaker has had a legendary career. He is one of the most respected men in the industry and was seen as a locker room leader for several years. Taker still has the respect of many of his fans and peers for his dedication to the business. Hence, there could very well be the possibility of a biopic being made on The Deadman down the line.

During a recent appearance on Mic Check with Mr. Anderson, Taker was asked who he would like to see play him in a biopic. The WWE Hall of Famer named Chris Hemsworth and Jason Momoa as his two choices.

“Oh, man. They’d have to be tall, extremely good-looking. I don’t know, man... I need somebody with a little bit more edge to him. Who's that guy that plays Thor? Or maybe Jason Momoa?... Right, all tatted up too,” he said.

It will be interesting to see whether The Undertaker will return to the ring in the future for one more match.

