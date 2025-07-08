The Undertaker could make an in-ring return, WWE legend believes

The Undertaker has been a cornerstone of WWE for over three decades, but he has stayed out of action for more than five years at this point. However, Hall of Famer JBL believes The Deadman's in-ring return could be a possibility.

The Phenom wrestled AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WWE WrestleMania 36, which was the last bout of his career. His story came full circle as he retired at Survivor Series 2020, exactly 30 years after his debut at the same event. Fortunately, he is still actively involved with professional wrestling with his 1deadMAN SHOW and LFG.

The 2022 Hall of Famer even made a brief appearance at WrestleMania 40 to help Cody Rhodes finish his story against Roman Reigns. On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle with John Layfield, WWE legend JBL said The Undertaker could set foot inside the ring again.

"I would think it'd be a possibility. He ['Taker] looks great. I mean, he looks great, and he is in terrific shape."

The Wrestling God disclosed that besides lifting weights, The Deadman consistently undergoes functional training to ensure his body is in top-notch condition.

"I know the type of training, he's doing a lot of functional training, not just you know, training, like going and doing some benchpress, and squats, you know, the old powerlifting, lifts that we all did," JBL added. [H/T: Wrestling News.co]

The WWE Hall of Famer also said 'Taker could still move as well as he did during his active career. Fans will have to wait to see if the former world champion laces up his wrestling boots again.

Who could The Undertaker face if he makes an in-ring WWE return?

On the aforementioned episode of Something to Wrestle with John Layfield, JBL also discussed who could be the ideal opponent for The Undertaker if he returned to the ring. Like many fans, The Wrestling God felt Gunther would be the best man for the job.

"The thing is, Gunther is an easy choice (...) You need a big, tough guy that can wrestle, that knows his way around, and you need a guy that can get heat on Undertaker," JBL said. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

While Gunther will be a great choice for the potential match, the company is filled with other powerhouses like Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Jacob Fatu, who can deliver a stellar showdown against The Deadman. Regardless of the opponent, many fans will certainly like to see The Phenom in the ring one more time.

