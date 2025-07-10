"Screw that" - The Undertaker throws shade at WWE legend Hulk Hogan

The Undertaker subtly threw shade at WWE legend Hulk Hogan recently. The Phenom, who is signed to a Legends Deal with the company, has been making quite a few candid appearances for interviews and podcasts sessions lately. These interactions have led to fans coming across a rare and casual side of the icon.

The Deadman made an appearance on the 'Mic Check with Mr. Anderson,' hosted by the former WWE star known as Mr. Kennedy. Towards the end of the conversation, The Undertaker was asked who he would like to see play him in a potential biopic.

“Oh, man. They’d have to be tall, extremely good looking. I don’t know, man... I need somebody with a little bit more edge to him… Who's that guy that plays Thor? Or maybe Jason Momoa?... Right, all tatted up too,” he said. [58:40 onwards]

'Taker's mention of Thor led to the speaker bringing up Chris Hemsworth, saying that he is supposed to be playing Hulk Hogan in his biopic. This drew a quick and short response from The Undertaker.

"Oh, screw that," he replied. [59:40 onwards]

Check out the video below:

The Undertaker and Hogan share a storied WWE history. 'Taker beat The Hulkster at Survivor Series in 1991 to win his first WWE Championship. The two met again over a decade later, when The American Badass overcame Hogan to win the WWE Undisputed Championship at Judgment Day in 2002.

The Undertaker talked about Hulk Hogan being booed at RAW's Netflix premiere

The Undertaker was brutally honest when he talked about the fans booing Hogan on the RAW Netflix premiere in January. In contrast, The Phenom received a loud pop when he made his way to the ring.

"Hey man, I got feelings. I got feelings for people. Like, sometimes in life, things come back," he said on the Six Feer Under podcast. [0:52-1:00]

Talking about Hulk Hogan's biopic, it was confirmed by director Todd Phillips that the movie was scrapped.

