The Undertaker addresses rumors of new WWE role

The Undertaker has responded to rumors of a new WWE role. The legend was inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame in 2022.

Speaking with Andrew Ravens of WrestleStar, The Undertaker was asked about the rumors of him potentially joining WWE's creative team. The 60-year-old revealed that he has always had an interest in expanding his responsibilities in the company, but it is just a matter of making it work in terms of his schedule.

“Rumors are rumors whirling around… Yeah, I’ve always kind of had an interest. It’s just a matter of making it work—with my schedule and the other things that I have going on. Because the ask for something like that is really big. I would have to be 100% committed to be part of that, right? I mean, you have to be involved in all of these creative meetings and all of this other stuff," he said.

The former champion noted that if the schedule worked and he could still live in Texas, it would be something that he would consider.

"If we can figure out a way to make that happen—and me being obviously in Texas—you know, I would definitely entertain it," he added. [H/T: Ringside News]

The Phenom hasn't competed in a match since his victory over AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 36.

Bill Apter comments on The Undertaker's speech at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on The Undertaker's Hall of Fame speech this year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter noted that the legend made his Hall of Fame speech as Mark Calaway instead of staying in character. The veteran complained about stars not staying in character to keep kayfabe alive.

"When Undertaker did that Hall of Fame speech. To me, that killed the whole kayfabe thing because he was Mark Calaway. And he said, 'I play a character.' Now they all say they play characters. Actually, I am not really me. I am William Stanley Apter." [18:08 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Undertaker and whether he takes on a new backstage role in the company.

