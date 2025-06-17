The Undertaker is potentially "very interested" in taking up major new role in WWE, according to wrestling legend

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is one of the greatest minds in wrestling history due to his involvement in the business for decades. Now, wrestling legend Konnan is claiming that The Phenom is eying a role in WWE's creative team.

The Deadman has been retired for over five years now, with his last match taking place back at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Since then, he's been making sporadic appearances in the global juggernaut on special occasions. The Undertaker also had a prominent role in WWE LFG, a reality series produced by the company, where he served as a mentor along with other noted legends.

However, as per Konnan, the WWE legend is keen on assuming a new role in the Stamford-based promotion. Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran claimed that The Phenom enjoys creative responsibilities and is looking to become a full-fledged member of WWE's team sometime down the line.

"I think The Undertaker wants to get into creative. He likes it a lot, and he was in creative at Money in the Bank. He was in the other one, and I think he's very interested in being part of the creative team," said Konnan. (14:12 - 14:30)

The Undertaker was impressed by a major WrestleMania 41 match

On a recent edition of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Deadman sat down with his wife, Michelle McCool, where they delved into various topics.

When talking about WrestleMania 41, The Undertaker singled out IYO SKY's successful Women's Title defense against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. He explained that though he's usually very critical of all matches, the three-way contest between the RAW stars had him riveted.

"I think you have to have a sense of pride in the dues that you guys paid to get to the point where at WrestleMania, when we watched that Triple Threat, it was really good. You know how critical I am and such a cynic, but they had me captivated. That was really impressive."

Elsewhere in the same podcast, The Deadman also shockingly revealed that he had undergone heart surgery just a day after WrestleMania 41.

