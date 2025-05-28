The Undertaker ruined WWE with a single speech, says veteran (Exclusive)

The Undertaker is considered to be one of the most respected names in WWE history. However, some of his words have apparently hurt the wrestling business, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.

The Undertaker had some strong words when he gave his speech during his Hall of Fame induction in 2022. He did not appear in his Undertaker outfit, instead choosing to speak in a suit and bringing forth his real persona, Mark Calaway. This, according to Bill Apter, was a mistake since it killed kayfabe in the wrestling world.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter talked about how stars these days hardly ever own their in-ring character outside the arena.

"When Undertaker did that Hall of Fame speech. To me, that killed the whole kayfabe thing because he was Mark Calaway. And he said, 'I play a character.' Now they all say they play characters. Actually, I am not really me. I am William Stanley Apter." [18:08 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how this evolution in the wrestling business will unfold and whether it will benefit WWE or have a negative impact in the longer run.

