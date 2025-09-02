  • home icon
  "It'd Be a Loss for AEW" - Jim Ross Against Former WWE Champion Leaving the Promotion

"It'd Be a Loss for AEW" - Jim Ross Against Former WWE Champion Leaving the Promotion

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 02, 2025 08:20 GMT
Jim Ross is a veteran wrestling commentator (Image via Jim Ross
Jim Ross is a veteran wrestling commentator

Tony Khan-led AEW might lose one of its biggest attractions amidst major reports and rumors. Should that happen, veteran commentator Jim Ross believes it would be a massive loss for All Elite Wrestling.

The aforementioned star, who has won multiple titles in WWE, is Chris Jericho. The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla has been absent from television programming for a while. Amidst his absence, Jericho has teased a return to his former company, with a report also stating that there has been an internal discussion in WWE about bringing back Y2J.

On the recent edition of Grillin with JR, AEW commentator Jim Ross discussed Jericho's potential departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion. He believed that the company would suffer a huge blow, with his comments hinting that he was against Jericho leaving the promotion.

"It’d be a loss for AEW if Jericho decided to depart in my opinion. He’s just that valuable.”- H/T WrestleTalk

Jim Ross is hopeful that Chris Jericho will return to AEW

In the same episode, Jim Ross stated that he believes Chris Jericho will return to All Elite Wrestling. Ross highlighted his importance to the company, such as helping young talents, creative ideas, and the ability to perform at the highest level inside the squared circle.

"I really wanna believe he’s returning to AEW. He’s a really important piece of the puzzle. He’s good with ideas, he’s good at helping talents, and he can still work. With all his experience, he’s got great name identity, you can’t just replicate that overnight."- H/T WrestleTalk
Furthermore, the WWE Hall of Famer also added that Jericho staying with the company will depend on a lot of factors.

"It’s gonna depend a lot on the creative and what he expects from the company, and how the company can help him continue to build his legacy."- H/T WrestleTalk

With the former World Champion still on hiatus, it remains to be seen if he will return to Tony Khan's company or head back to WWE.

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

