“It’d Be a Loss for AEW” - Jim Ross Against Former WWE Champion Leaving the Promotion

Tony Khan-led AEW might lose one of its biggest attractions amidst major reports and rumors. Should that happen, veteran commentator Jim Ross believes it would be a massive loss for All Elite Wrestling.The aforementioned star, who has won multiple titles in WWE, is Chris Jericho. The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla has been absent from television programming for a while. Amidst his absence, Jericho has teased a return to his former company, with a report also stating that there has been an internal discussion in WWE about bringing back Y2J.On the recent edition of Grillin with JR, AEW commentator Jim Ross discussed Jericho's potential departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion. He believed that the company would suffer a huge blow, with his comments hinting that he was against Jericho leaving the promotion.&quot;It’d be a loss for AEW if Jericho decided to depart in my opinion. He’s just that valuable.”- H/T WrestleTalkJim Ross is hopeful that Chris Jericho will return to AEWIn the same episode, Jim Ross stated that he believes Chris Jericho will return to All Elite Wrestling. Ross highlighted his importance to the company, such as helping young talents, creative ideas, and the ability to perform at the highest level inside the squared circle.&quot;I really wanna believe he’s returning to AEW. He’s a really important piece of the puzzle. He’s good with ideas, he’s good at helping talents, and he can still work. With all his experience, he’s got great name identity, you can’t just replicate that overnight.&quot;- H/T WrestleTalkFurthermore, the WWE Hall of Famer also added that Jericho staying with the company will depend on a lot of factors.&quot;It’s gonna depend a lot on the creative and what he expects from the company, and how the company can help him continue to build his legacy.&quot;- H/T WrestleTalkWith the former World Champion still on hiatus, it remains to be seen if he will return to Tony Khan's company or head back to WWE.