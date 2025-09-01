Former AEW Champion Once Again Drops Major WWE Reference Amid Return Rumors

A former AEW Champion has been out of action for quite a long time. Amid his absence, he has been dropping WWE references.Chris Jericho is one of the greatest wrestling performers of all time. Throughout his illustrious career, Jericho has wrestled for several major promotions but somehow manages to keep reinventing himself. For the past couple of years, he has been a regular feature on AEW TV and was instrumental in the promotion's growth. However, since he walked out on Dynamite a few months ago, Y2J has not been seen on TV. Amid his absence, there have been rumors that he could be jumping ship to WWE when his contract expires, and he has further fuelled this speculation by posting references to his time in the Stamford-based promotion on social media.Now, Chris Jericho has posted a clip from a contract signing segment that took place during his feud against Shawn Michaels in 2008.Screengrab of Chris Jericho's Instagram Story (source: Jericho's Instagram Account)Tony Khan Revealed if Chris Jericho Will Ever Return to AEW AgainChris Jericho's absence from AEW has been a topic of hot debate for the past couple of weeks. Jericho recently liked a post on social media that claimed that he would return to WWE after his current contract expired. The Stamford-based promotion is also reportedly interested in his return. However, nothing is confirmed at this point.During the pre-show media call for ROH Death Before Dishonor, Tony Khan was asked if there were any plans regarding Jericho's return. The AEW boss didn't provide a definite answer, but acknowledged Chris' contributions to the company and said he would love to have him back when the opportunity presents itself.&quot;Since I was 12 years old, I would count Chris among my very favorite wrestlers for the past 30 years, and I'm very fortunate to work with him. So if and when the time presents itself, hopefully, would love to have Chris back, and I think the world of him, and Chris Jericho's always in the highest of standing with me and with AEW and ROH, where he has been a great champion, a great ambassador, a great leader and a great friend to all of us, and Chris Jericho's a huge part of our companies here.&quot;[H/T WrestleTalk on X]It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Chris Jericho.