  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Former AEW Champion Once Again Drops Major WWE Reference Amid Return Rumors

Former AEW Champion Once Again Drops Major WWE Reference Amid Return Rumors

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 01, 2025 20:08 GMT
WWE HQ
This star is a former AEW World Champion (source: WWE.com)

A former AEW Champion has been out of action for quite a long time. Amid his absence, he has been dropping WWE references.

Ad

Chris Jericho is one of the greatest wrestling performers of all time. Throughout his illustrious career, Jericho has wrestled for several major promotions but somehow manages to keep reinventing himself. For the past couple of years, he has been a regular feature on AEW TV and was instrumental in the promotion's growth. However, since he walked out on Dynamite a few months ago, Y2J has not been seen on TV. Amid his absence, there have been rumors that he could be jumping ship to WWE when his contract expires, and he has further fuelled this speculation by posting references to his time in the Stamford-based promotion on social media.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, Chris Jericho has posted a clip from a contract signing segment that took place during his feud against Shawn Michaels in 2008.

Screengrab of Chris Jericho&#039;s Instagram Story (source: Jericho&#039;s Instagram Account)
Screengrab of Chris Jericho's Instagram Story (source: Jericho's Instagram Account)

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Tony Khan Revealed if Chris Jericho Will Ever Return to AEW Again

Chris Jericho's absence from AEW has been a topic of hot debate for the past couple of weeks. Jericho recently liked a post on social media that claimed that he would return to WWE after his current contract expired. The Stamford-based promotion is also reportedly interested in his return. However, nothing is confirmed at this point.

Ad

During the pre-show media call for ROH Death Before Dishonor, Tony Khan was asked if there were any plans regarding Jericho's return. The AEW boss didn't provide a definite answer, but acknowledged Chris' contributions to the company and said he would love to have him back when the opportunity presents itself.

"Since I was 12 years old, I would count Chris among my very favorite wrestlers for the past 30 years, and I'm very fortunate to work with him. So if and when the time presents itself, hopefully, would love to have Chris back, and I think the world of him, and Chris Jericho's always in the highest of standing with me and with AEW and ROH, where he has been a great champion, a great ambassador, a great leader and a great friend to all of us, and Chris Jericho's a huge part of our companies here."[H/T WrestleTalk on X]
Ad

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Chris Jericho.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications