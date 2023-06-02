"Tony Khan doesn't have a set" - WWE veteran says AEW is on the verge of losing the respect of its fans (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan has been heavily criticized for the handling of his promotion by many veterans. Recently, Vince Russo levied criticism at Khan again and warned him of losing the respect of fans if he doesn't acknowledge the Brawl Out Incident.

The AEW roster has gone through many controversies over the past year, leading some to claim that Tony Khan isn't a good leader. However, Russo believes Khan could still salvage his promotion's credibility if he only takes charge.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran boldly claimed that Tony Khan simply doesn't know how to handle the controversy.

"Here’s what’s gonna happen: they’re not going to, because Tony Khan doesn’t have a set and Tony Khan doesn’t know how to manage this. He doesn’t know how to make this happen. Tony Khan knows how to book matches, he doesn’t know how to create this reality and shape it and mold it to get the results that you want. He doesn’t know how to do that, bro." [01:40 onward]

AEW Collision is only weeks away, and with CM Punk's return imminent, fans will quickly find out how Tony Khan handles the situation. Could there be a feud between Punk and The Elite? Only time will tell.

Vince Russo believes that AEW will ultimately mishandle the issue

Despite months having passed since the incident, no person on either side of the brawl has told their story. Fans have notably lost interest in the situation, and Vince Russo believes they might lose their respect next.

Later during the same episode, Russo expressed how he believes AEW will handle the issue.

"But, here’s what’s gonna happen: they’re gonna go out there like it never ever happened, a new opponent is gonna come out there for CM Punk, [and] they’re totally gonna ignore it. And let me tell you something, bro. They’re going to lose the respect of the fans that they do have." [02:10 onward]

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps #AEW has announced CM Punk’s return for the debut episode of Collision on June 17th: #AEW has announced CM Punk’s return for the debut episode of Collision on June 17th: https://t.co/Oq95Ka3O8T

Russo continued, suggesting that ignoring the underlying issues will upset their true fans.

"Because if you’re not a fan and you’re not sitting there saying ‘Are you kidding me? You’re really going to carry on like this thing never-‘ I’m telling you, bro, that’s how you lose respect of the fans. And if they want any chance of this new show taking off, of gaining any kind of momentum whatsoever, this is what needs to be done." [02:28 onward]

It remains to be seen how AEW will handle the situation upon CM Punk's return, but it seems that they've already lost Vince Russo's faith. Could the fanbase be next?

