"Near the top" - Tony Khan shares his honest opinion of this week's AEW Dynamite

This week's Dynamite was one of the best episodes in AEW history, according to AEW president Tony Khan.

Dynamite saw an uprise in ratings this week, rebounding from low viewership in recent months. The episode featured a stacked card, with some standout matches like Jeff Hardy vs Darby Allin, and entertaining segments like Wardlow confronting MJF.

After the show, Tony Khan took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the episode. He stated that AEW has completed 136 editions of Dynamite till date, with the latest being one of the best so far.

"We’ve done 136 #AEWDynamite shows & I thought that last night’s show on @TBSNetwork was near the top for what we delivered our fans on Wednesday! We’re back on @TNTdrama tomorrow for Friday #AEWRampage in Happy Hour/The Early Bird Special @ 5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PT"

With how the storylines in AEW progressed on this week's Dynamite, fans can expect an action-packed Rampage episode soon.

Tony Khan recently cleared the rumours of WWE Hall of Famer joining AEW

Amidst rumors circling about the possibility of Bret Hart joining AEW, Tony Khan has decisively stated that no such thing will happen.

Bret Hart had earlier been connected to AEW, as he had first shown the AEW World Championship belt at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019. Furthermore, he has been name-dropped quite a number of times during All Elite shows.

Despite these interactions, it has been confirmed by Khan in an interview with TSN that the WWE Hall of Famer will not be joining AEW.

“Not right now. I think Bret himself said that. First of all, we have a great respect for Bret Hart as a company and as individuals. A lot of the wrestlers here and myself respect Bret Hart as a great person and a great wrestler. He would always be somebody we would treasure whenever he’s around. He was involved in the first Double or Nothing. He said he’s happy at home right now. (H/T: Fightful).

While Bret Hart may not join Khan's company on a full-time basis, fans will have to stay tuned to see whether he will make another appearance in the future.

