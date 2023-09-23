Tony Khan shares his Mount Rushmore of pro-wrestling

AEW president Tony Khan has been a wrestling fan from his childhood days and he recently revealed his Mount Rushmore of pro-wrestling.

Tony Khan named some WWE Hall of Famers including Bret Hart for whom Khan has nothing but respect. Hart also appeared at the first ever Double or Nothing PPV where he introduced the AEW World Championship to the fans.

Speaking on the Superstar Crossover podcast, Khan revealed his mount rushmore of wrestling.

“For me, it’s a great question, I would say Ricky Steamboat, Steve Austin, Ric Flair, and Bret Hart.“

Khan further praised Bret Hart and called him a classy human being:

“He’s a very classy person when you meet him in real life, and he’s one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. In person, he’s a real gentleman, too. So he lives up to his reputation as one of the greats, Bret Hart. Amazing, amazing person. It was great to have Bret Hart be the first person ever to pull the AEW World Championship out of the bag at the first-ever Double or Nothing." H/T [InsideTheRopes]

AEW pushing for one of Tony Khan's backstage hands, QT Marshall, to sign a long-term deal - Reports

All Elite Wrestling is looking to sign one of its longest-tenured members, QT Marshall, to a long-term contract with the company. Marshall is also a mentor and a key member of Tony Khan's creative team.

The current AAA Latin American Champion has been reportedly working without a contract. However, he did sign a short-term deal to remain with the company until the end of the year.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave some more information regarding QT Marshall's future with AEW.

"QT Marshall signed a short-term extension as his current deal has expired. The extension is only until the end of the year and they are negotiating a new long-term deal at the same time. Marshall, besides being a television competitor is a VP with the company handling a lot of different hats including being one of Tony Khan’s key guys in creative," said Dave Meltzer.

Do you enjoy QT Marshall's work in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.