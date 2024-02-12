Tony Khan shares photo with 7ft legend who was last seen in AEW nearly 3 years ago

Tony Khan recently posted a picture with one of the biggest celebrity wrestlers in the industry. The star in question is Shaq.

The former LA Lakers star has been one of the very few celebrities who have entered the squared-circle and picked up the victory in an impressive showing in the past.

On the March 3, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite, Shaq and Jade Cargill defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in one of the more exciting matches. This was the only match the athlete has wrestled at the Jacksonville-based promotion so far.

Earlier today, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter and posted a picture of himself with The Big Aristotle.

"Still undefeated in @AEW, the greatest man ever @SHAQ!" Khan shared.

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan breaks silence on WWE's Netflix deal

Recently, WWE announced that Monday Night RAW will air on Netflix from January 2025 for the next ten years. Reports suggested that this was a five-billion dollar deal.

While speaking with Payne & Pendergast, the AEW President talked about media rights and being excited about Netflix's deal.

"Absolutely! We're excited to get big media rights renewals in the wrestling business. That's great to see for everybody. We're in a big contract year, too, and I think AEW is going to get big media rights. Right now, we have a great partnership on TBS and TNT that I want to continue for a long time. We've been on since 2019, it's [been] five years now we're going on TBS and TNT, and it's been great, and I want to keep it going because there is a great tradition of wrestling on those channels,'' said Khan.

Fans are wondering if, and when, the seven feet tall star might return to AEW.

Who do you think should face if Shaq return to AEW in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE