Tony Khan sheds light on CM Punk's "One Bil Phil" remark upon AEW Collision return

In a recent AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door media scrum, Tony Khan addressed CM Punk's reference to "One Bil Phil" during his opening promo on AEW Collision.

CM Punk's comment sparked rumors about a potential new television contract worth one billion dollars for All Elite Wreslting. During his opening promo on Collision, he made a playful reference to David Zaslav, the head of WBD, calling him 'One Bil Phil'. This nickname sparked speculation that AEW was on the verge of securing a groundbreaking TV rights deal worth a staggering one billion dollars from WBD.

During the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door media scrum, Tony Khan was asked by Dave Meltzer about Punk's comments and whether they hinted at a new television deal. Khan clarified that mentioning David Zaslav by name was more of a nostalgic reference to the past, similar to how Ted Turner would be mentioned on WCW television. He also explained that it wasn't a direct indication of a new TV deal but rather a playful throwback.

However, Khan did express AEW's ambitions to continuously expand and eventually reach the significant milestone of one billion.

While no specific announcements were made during the Upfronts, AEW remains optimistic about securing a new TV rights deal in the future.

Tony Khan on CM Punk's ownership stake in AEW

During the media scrum, Tony Khan addressed CM Punk's comments from the infamous night after AEW All Out last year. Punk had mentioned Hangman Page jeopardizing the company's first million-dollar gate. He further claimed Page to be "trying to run a business," leading to speculation about his stake in the promotion.

When asked about the truth behind the speculation, Khan clarified that CM Punk's comments were simply a colloquialism.

"That's just a colloquialism. I own the business. I own the business, but he's one of the top stars here and has an interest in AEW being a strong box office business. His return is helping us and helped launch AEW Collision with a great rating and he drives interest in our TV shows, pay-per-views, and merchandise. He's a huge star for us. He's definitely interested in the bottom line being strong and he wants the company to do well. That's a colloquialism though," Khan said. [H/T - Fightful]

Khan says, "That's just a colloquialism. I own the business and he's one of the top stars..." Tony Khan is asked by @davidbix if CM Punk has an ownership stake in AEW given his comment from the All Out press conference when he said, "I'm trying to run a business here."

Khan further clarified that Punk does not have any ownership stake in the promotion.

