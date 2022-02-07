"I love listening to the fans" - Tony Khan on why he signed popular AEW star 

AEW President Tony Khan recently shared his thoughts on signing Danhausen. The company's head honcho also talked about potential plans for The "Very Nice, Very Evil" Superstar moving forward.

On the Beach Break edition of Dynamite, Danhausen made arguably the most bizarre debut in All Elite Wrestling history. The 31-year-old emerged from beneath the ring while Adam Cole looked for a weapon in his Lights Out match against Orange Cassidy.

A week later, Danhausen appeared alongside Cassidy to accompany Wheeler Yuta for his bout against Jon Moxley. In his cameo appearance, the face-painted star placed a "curse" on the former WWE Superstar, the same way he did with The Panama City Playboy on the night of his debut.

On Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan said Danhausen is really fun to watch. The AEW owner further added that The "Very Nice, Very Evil" star would be closely associated with Orange Cassidy moving forward:

“He’s really a lot of fun,” Khan said. “And now speaking of Orange Cassidy. I think Danhausen is going to be closely associated with Orange Cassidy perhaps, we will see.” (H/T- WrestlingInc)

Mr. Khan believes the AEW universe loves Danhausen, and he's happy to give them what they want. The company's founder also shared his belief that he prefers listening to fans when it comes to booking scenarios:

"But having seen them together in Wheeler Yuta’s corner, and having seen Danhausen help Orange Cassidy in that great Light’s Out match at Beach Break a couple of weeks ago on Dynamite, I definitely think the fans enjoy Danhausen and I am happy to give them what they want. I love listening to the fans.

A-E-W (Dub) @AEWDUB Possibly the greatest spot in AEW history Danhausen arrives! Possibly the greatest spot in AEW history Danhausen arrives! https://t.co/7Xa19DqaY1

Danhausen and Cassidy have the same penchant for portraying comical gimmicks, which is why their pairing could become an entertaining act in AEW programming.

Danhausen gave a new moniker to fellow AEW star Bryan Danielson

Danhausen @DanhausenAD Thank you Bryan Samuelson for saying nice words about Danhausen on live television #AEWDyanmite Thank you Bryan Samuelson for saying nice words about Danhausen on live television #AEWDyanmite

Danhausen may have become a fan favorite, but stars like Bryan Danielson don't have the same liking for the former. In an attempt to convince Jon Moxley to join forces with him last week, Danielson name-dropped Cassidy and Danhausen during his promo and called them a joke.

However, Danhausen took Danielson's dig as a compliment, as he took to Twitter to thank the former WWE Superstar for mentioning him. In an amusing bit, the face-painted star mentioned "Bryan Samuelson" in his tweet instead of Bryan Danielson. It will be interesting to see how The American Dragon will react to being given a witty nickname.

What do you make of Tony Khan's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

