Tony Khan signing former WWE star won't help AEW's business, according to Jim Cornette

AEW is rumored to have a former WWE star on board soon. The star being discussed is Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). However, Jim Cornette claims Mone won't help AEW's business.

Mercedes is on the verge of making her comeback in the wrestling world. Word on the street is that she is going to Tony Khan's home and will debut in March. Fans have been excited to witness her return.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette stated that AEW will not benefit from Mercedes' arrival in the company.

“If I say no, then it's like I'm saying Mercedes Mone ain't worth sh*t and that's not the case. I don't think the reincarnated corpse of Mildred Burke could make a difference in AEW's business. It's not the talent's fault anymore. It's Tony, it's the booking, it's the creative, it's now the downward spiral of the entire company, the big buildings that aren't filled up, and the f***ing TV that people aren't watching." [1:00 - 1:27]

Jim Cornette added that bringing more top names in wrestling will not help AEW until Tony Khan fixes the problems that have taken root in his promotion.

“Tony doesn't recognize that all of the problems that he's caused and as brought into being are going to prevent her from making any f***ing difference, just like nobody else had. We just mentioned Paige, Ruby, Edge. They brought in Edge, the ratings went down. It doesn't matter about the talent,” Jim Cornette said. [1:40 - 2:05]

Jim Cornette claims Mercedes Mone is no longer a big star in wrestling

Mercedes has been out of action since May 2023. She left WWE in 2022 and later joined NJPW, where she sustained an ankle injury at Resurgence. In his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette stated Mercedes is not a big wrestling star anymore as she is no longer with WWE.

“As far as continued long-term being one of the biggest stars in the wrestling business, for her, that day is over. 'Cause now, the longer she is out of the WWE, and the more she is in this, you can't deny that more people thought that Paige was a big deal before Paige came back and showed she was not a big deal on this program. So that's what's gonna happen here. Mercedes Mone is gonna come in, however long it's gonna take. She is not gonna be a big deal, and you know that will be the end of that," Jim Cornette said.

Mercedes walked out of WWE on the May 16, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW. Naomi (aka Trinity Fatu) had accompanied her as they were the reigning women's tag team champions at the time. Fatu is back with WWE after plying her trade in TNA Wrestling. She made her surprise return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. It remains to be seen whether the erstwhile Sasha Banks will follow her long-time friend.

