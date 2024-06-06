Tony Khan solves a massive AEW problem, says Dave Meltzer: "Money talks I guess"

Dave Meltzer has reported that Tony Khan has solved a major AEW problem. The problem involved two rival promotions, AAA and CMLL.

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and CMLL are both Mexican professional wrestling companies that have a history of bitter rivalry, much like WWE and WCW had back in the day.

The two companies disliked each other so much that they refused to work together at AEW's Forbidden Door event in the past. However, that's no longer the case.

Rey Fenix and other CMLL wrestlers like RUSH were on the same episode of Dynamite. This suggests that the two rival promotions have agreed on working together in the future.

Dave Meltzer, on Wrestler Observer Radio, gave credit to Tony Khan who made it happen.

He said, "Yeah, Tony Khan said that they have pretty much worked it out. So that means that at Forbidden Door that RUSH and (Rey) Fenix and these guys can appear. Money talks I guess. After a while you get relationships… he’s really been a good partner for New Japan and he’s trying to be a good partner for CMLL and I guess CMLL got less stubborn as they’re trying to expose their guys in this country."

He continued:

"It makes more sense for them, I mean CMLL guys are getting more and more work in this country and there’s even talk of CMLL trying to have shows in this country. I don’t know if that’s going to happen, I don’t think they’ll do it on their own, but time will tell." [From 11:47 to 12:45]

Tony Khan announces major match for next week's Dynamite

Tony Khan recently took to Twitter/X to announce that Rey Fenix will face Will Ospreay next week on Wednesday Night Dynamite. The Aerial Assassin will put his AEW International Championship on the line.

Ospreay won the AEW International Title at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas. He defeated Roderick Strong to win the gold. It was his first championship win in the promotion.

