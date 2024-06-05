3-time champion is coming back to AEW after 147 days to join forces with Blackpool Combat Club

Tony Khan has just announced that this week on AEW Dynamite, a certain champion will be making their in-ring return after a hiatus spanning almost five months. This would be Wheeler Yuta.

The Blackpool Combat Club member has not been seen in the ring since early January as it was reported that he was dealing with concussion symptoms that ended up being more serious than expected. This led to an extended absence from the promotion for the star.

Earlier tonight, Tony Khan announced that Wheeler Yuta will make his return to the ring tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite, teaming up with the rest of the BCC as they once more face the visiting luchadors from CMLL.

This will be the ROH Pure Champion's chance to get his hands on them as he was not around to lend a hand to his comrades a few months ago.

"TOMORROW, Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT BCC vs. Volador Jr/Magnus/Rugido/Esfinge. The rivalry reignites when all 4 BCC @bryandanielson, Mox, @ClaudioCSRO+ @WheelerYuta team on Dynamite for the first time EVER to fight their rivals from CMLL live on TBS tomorrow!"

Barring any unfortunate setbacks, this now means that the faction is finally at full strength and is at its best once more, and they will look to remind everyone just how good they are.

