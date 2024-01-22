Tony Khan stands a “good chance” of signing two hottest free agents to AEW - Reports

AEW may soon get two new additions to its roster. Tony Khan is optimistic about signing two of the hottest free agents in the market right now. The superstars in question here are Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone.

Okada, the former five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, will be leaving NJPW this month. His contract is set to expire on January 31, 2024. Mercedes Mone has not wrestled for almost eight months due to injury. She is rumored to be back in action soon.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio discussed Tony Khan signing Okada and Mone soon to the Jacksonville-based promotion. He stated that Tony Khan is very excited as he believes he may sign Okada and Mone to AEW soon.

"[Tony] is really excited right now. I think the fact that you know there's a good chance he's going to get Okada, you know there's certainly a good chance he's going to get Mercedes. He's got Will Ospreay,” said Meltzer.

Mercedes Mone was reportedly booked to wrestle at the 2023 AEW All-In in London

The rumors of Mercedes Mone joining AEW started when the wrestling world spotted her at the 2023 All in London. She was present in the crowd enjoying the PPV. But reportedly, she was not supposed to be just watching the event.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Mone was booked for a match in case the doctors cleared her to wrestle.

"Mercedes Mone was shown in the crowd twice. The story we had heard was that she was likely to wrestle on this show before her injury. Being shown twice indicates that she’s probably going to do at least some dates here upon her return."

Mercedes Mone injured her ankle on May 21 at NJPW Resurgence during her match with Willow Nightingale. She has been on the shelf ever since.

Are you excited to see Okada and Mone in AEW in case Tony Khan does sign the two hottest free agents in the market? Sound off in the comment section below.

