Tony Khan to strip current AEW champion of title after his actions on Collision? Exporing the possibility!

Tony Khan is known for being a great boss to his talent. Most people who have worked with the AEW boss have been all praise for him. However, he might have a problem with his current champion after the latter's actions on Collision.Kyle Fletcher has been able to establish himself as a top heel in AEW ever since he joined hands with Don Callis. He has picked up some notable wins as well. Earlier this year, he defeated Dustin Rhodes in a brutal match to win the TNT Championship. During the match, The Protostar stabbed The Natural with a screwdriver. After this match, Fletcher went on to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at All Out 2025. This week on Collision, Fletcher took his actions to a whole new level when he attacked Hologram while another Clon warning was sent. Hologram was injured in the attack and will be out of action. Tony, who is known for being close to Hologram, won't take kindly to this attack and could possibly strip Kyle Fletcher of his TNT Championship. This decision could also cause The Protostar to double down on his actions and help establish himself as an even bigger heel as he tries to go after people close to the AEW boss. This could also kick-start a storyline that sees Tony take on a bigger onscreen role.Tony Khan confirms that Hologram will be out of action for the rest of the yearTony Khan has been Hologram's biggest supporter in AEW. The AEW boss has booked the masked star very strongly in his company. However, Kyle's attack on Hologram threw a wrench in Tony's plans for the masked star.Following the attack, Tony Khan took to social media to confirm that Hologram will be out of action for the rest of the year.&quot;Get well soon, @AEWHologram! After an unprovoked attack backstage at #AEWCollision tonight by TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, Hologram has significant injuries. We’re all cheering for Hologram + wishing him the best in his recovery. Sadly, Hologram likely is out the rest of 2025,&quot; Tony disclosed.Check out his tweet here:Tony Khan @TonyKhanLINKGet well soon, @AEWHologram! After an unprovoked attack backstage at #AEWCollision tonight by TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, Hologram has significant injuries. We’re all cheering for Hologram + wishing him the best in his recovery. Sadly, Hologram likely is out the rest of 2025.It will be interesting to see if there will be any consequences for Kyle Fletcher's actions.