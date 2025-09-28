  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan to strip current AEW champion of title after his actions on Collision? Exporing the possibility!

Tony Khan to strip current AEW champion of title after his actions on Collision? Exporing the possibility!

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 28, 2025 14:50 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Tony Khan is known for being a great boss to his talent. Most people who have worked with the AEW boss have been all praise for him. However, he might have a problem with his current champion after the latter's actions on Collision.

Ad

Kyle Fletcher has been able to establish himself as a top heel in AEW ever since he joined hands with Don Callis. He has picked up some notable wins as well. Earlier this year, he defeated Dustin Rhodes in a brutal match to win the TNT Championship. During the match, The Protostar stabbed The Natural with a screwdriver. After this match, Fletcher went on to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at All Out 2025. This week on Collision, Fletcher took his actions to a whole new level when he attacked Hologram while another Clon warning was sent. Hologram was injured in the attack and will be out of action.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tony, who is known for being close to Hologram, won't take kindly to this attack and could possibly strip Kyle Fletcher of his TNT Championship. This decision could also cause The Protostar to double down on his actions and help establish himself as an even bigger heel as he tries to go after people close to the AEW boss. This could also kick-start a storyline that sees Tony take on a bigger onscreen role.

Ad
Ad

Tony Khan confirms that Hologram will be out of action for the rest of the year

Tony Khan has been Hologram's biggest supporter in AEW. The AEW boss has booked the masked star very strongly in his company. However, Kyle's attack on Hologram threw a wrench in Tony's plans for the masked star.

Following the attack, Tony Khan took to social media to confirm that Hologram will be out of action for the rest of the year.

Ad
"Get well soon, @AEWHologram! After an unprovoked attack backstage at #AEWCollision tonight by TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, Hologram has significant injuries. We’re all cheering for Hologram + wishing him the best in his recovery. Sadly, Hologram likely is out the rest of 2025," Tony disclosed.

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see if there will be any consequences for Kyle Fletcher's actions.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications